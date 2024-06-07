Dubai: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced the designation of nine globally significant key biodiversity areas (KBA) in the UAE.

Approved by the ‘Key Biodiversity Areas Secretariat’, these areas are of strategic biological importance globally and are home to numerous endangered plants and animals.

The project identifying the nine KBAs in the UAE was reviewed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a meeting on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5. Sheikh Mohamed met with a group of young people, entrepreneurs and leaders in the field of environment who presented pioneering initiatives and ideas aligned with the UAE’s approach to supporting sustainability through innovation.

Nine Key Biodiversity Areas in UAE

The nine newly appointed KBAs include:

The Arabian Oryx Protected Area in Abu Dhabi

The Marawah Marine Area in Abu Dhabi

Al Yasat Marine Area in Abu Dhabi

Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve in Dubai

The Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve in Wadi Al-Helo, Sharjah

Khor Fakan and Shark Island in Sharjah

Wadi Al-Bih in Ras Al Khaimah

Siniyah Island, Umm Al Quwain

Khor Al Beidah in Umm Al Quwain

The milestone underscores the active participation of competent authorities from the UAE’s government and private sectors, along with the dedicated efforts of a team comprising 75 male and female national and resident personnel. The teams attended training sessions conducted by international experts and were guided by the Ministry to execute the project effectively.

The designation of the nine KBAs was completed last year, following the global standard for identifying such areas. These sites have been officially published on the World Database of Key Biodiversity Areas.

Two of these biodiversity sites have been identified for the Arabian Gazelle, the Arabian Sand Gazelle, and the Arabian Oryx

Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said that the UAE is committed to advancing progress and prosperity by playing a significant role in safeguarding our planet and ensuring its sustainability. This approach aligns with the vision of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who placed significant emphasis on environmental conservation.

Nature protection

Dr Al Dahak said: “The designation of nine globally significant key biodiversity areas in the UAE is the result of the nation’s initiatives during the Year of Sustainability and its commitment to biodiversity conservation and nature protection. The UAE has demonstrated exceptional endeavours in protecting living creatures from extinction, both locally and globally.”

Dr Al Dahak concluded: “Such conservation projects in the UAE play a crucial role in raising public awareness about the importance of biodiversity and mitigating the adverse impacts of its depletion. These projects are instrumental in informing and shaping policies that align with the UAE’s economic objectives.”

The nine KBAs have several features that have positioned them among some of the most significant biodiversity sites regionally and globally. Two of these biodiversity sites have been identified for the Arabian Gazelle, the Arabian Sand Gazelle, and the Arabian Oryx. These are the first KBAs for these mammals in the world.

Arabian Oryx

The UAE is home to the largest number of Arabian oryx in the world, after being on the brink of extinction in the 1970s. The Arabian Oryx is found in both Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve in Dubai and the Arabian Oryx Protected Area in Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, two globally significant KBAs have been identified for the Dugong (sea cows). These sites are the first globally significant KBAs for sea cows in the Middle East. The UAE hosts the second largest gathering of sea cows in the world, found in both Al Yasat Marine and Marawah Marine areas.

Three endemic species

Furthermore, three KBAs for three endemic species of Geckos (Asaccus caudivolvulus, Asaccus margaritas and Ptyodactylus Ruusaljibalicus) were identified and these are the first KBAs for Reptiles in the UAE.

Five of these key sites are fully protected, accounting for an average of 98% of the KBA area coverage by Protected Areas in the UAE.”

The designation of KBAs contributes to raising the mean area that is protected in terrestrial sites important to biodiversity indicator from 51.55% to 98.08%, mean area that is protected in marine sites important to biodiversity indicator from 48.61% to 98.17%, and Average proportion of key biodiversity areas covered by protected areas, from 37.59% to 98.13%.

