When it comes to breakthrough innovation and expressive design, Kohler, a global lifestyle brand in kitchen and bath that has been in the Middle East since 1980, stands without parallel.

The 150-year-old American company will showcase its holistic whole-person wellness approach at Index Design Show that starts today in Dubai and runs until June 6. The immersive experiences will include a wide range of colours, materials, finishes, and patterns across its KOHLER and KALLISTA brands.

Kohler, which caters to architects, designers, and end consumers, takes inspiration from iconic projects as well as the built environment. Kohler Co. strives to offer what is needed for a fulfilling lifestyle with a comprehensive range of designs, product categories and technologies, realising more daring, outstanding visions year after year as an investment in people and the world. Forward-thinking creativity and design leadership enable creators to build incomparable spaces.

Technology and design

In today’s modern bathroom, we see a strong emphasis and link between technology, design and wellness. Smart toilets and bidet seats, whether designed for small bathrooms, such as the new Leap smart toilet, are centered around users’ comfort and convenience. The smart toilet technology doesn’t compromise on design, either.

Minimalist Honed Black Veil smart toilet Image Credit: Supplied

Kohler recently introduced the Veil smart toilet, which has flowing, balanced curves and is available in a minimalist Honed Black colour that complements avant-garde bathroom designs. At the Kohler booth, don’t miss seeing Formation 02! This innovative silhouette of the Eir smart toilet, reimagined by British artist and designer Samuel Ross, was recently unveiled earlier this year at Milan Design Week 2024.

Samuel Ross is known for founding the fashion label A-COLD-WALL and Industrial Design studio SR_A SR_A. Since founding these organisations, Ross has collaborated with global companies such as Apple, LVMH and Nike. His output is often characterised as “social architecture for the body”, captured through abstraction, brutalism and deconstruction.

Artist and designer Samuel Ross in collaboration with Kohler recently unveiled Formation 02 at the Palazzo del Senato at Milan Design Week 2024 Image Credit: Supplied

Green, the colour of the year and the heritage colour of Kohler

Kohler is known for its colour leadership, which started in 1927 with matching colours for cast iron enamel and pottery glazes on toilets, sinks and baths. Formation 02 in industrial Haptic Orange pays homage to the 1967 debut of the colour Tiger Lily for KOHLER bathroom products and was part of the 150th anniversary celebration in 2023, where archived colours were revived on several popular products. The Heritage Colors collection continues with three bold archival green hues—Fresh Green (1971), Aspen Green (1978), and Teal (1987)—infusing historic shades into modern-day designs. These colours strongly connect to nature and well-being and set bold accents for contemporary styles.

Teal Collection creates a nature-inspired vibrancy that’s unmistakably bold Image Credit: Supplied

Technology and wellness

Colours evoke emotions and bring to life various sensibilities 30,000 Kohler associates are encouraged daily to envision products that delight customers and encompass all senses. One result of this challenge is integrated showering systems with minimalist and sophisticated designs. The Anthem+ digital showering system allows users to control 12 water outlets and a multitude of personalisations, from water delivery and temperature to steam, managed through the KOHLER Konnect app or voice control.

Innovation and craftsmanship

The 3D-printed Rista vessel bathroom sink was recently debuted at the Milan Design Week 2024 Image Credit: Supplied

The 3D-printed Rista vessel bathroom sink combines digital technology with traditional expertise and sets a new standard in the industry. The vitreous china 3D-printing method was first introduced in 2021 in a limited-edition collaboration and further developed for this unique, high-quality sink. Skilled artisans in Kohler, Wisconsin, craft each of the expressive vessels.

A legacy built on believing in better

“Each of us by ourselves can’t change the world, but if we work together in our communities, for the good of all, we can make a meaningful contribution to our world,” says Laura Kohler, Chief Sustainable Living Officer, Kohler Co.

Kohler is also introducing Abstra Collection, which is a recycled tile made by the KOHLER WasteLAB, an initiative of Kohler’s Innovation for Good business incubator. Abstra Collection tiles are made from nearly 100 per cent recycled material harvested from pottery and cast-iron manufacturing processes.

Design environments form the foundation of culture, business and family life. Kohler and its associates are driven to support the development of these forms and spaces. Bold, innovative design, personalised wellness, and immersive experiences lead to incomparable creations.

Visit Kohler at the Index Design Show at Dubai World Trade Centre from June 4-6 at booth 8A 311 to experience its legacy.