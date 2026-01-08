Abu Dhabi chef gets new life after 20 years of bladder cancer pain

Robotics, expert care, minimally invasive surgery restore Gomez’s health, hope
After living with constant bladder pain for more than two decades, 53-year-old chef Mandhish Gomez can finally breathe easy, thanks to life-saving treatment for muscle-invasive bladder cancer at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC).
Gomez had suffered from persistent burning sensation during urination and ongoing bladder discomfort for more than 20 years. Despite consulting multiple doctors, he was repeatedly reassured that his symptoms were not serious and prescribed antibiotics. Earlier this year, as his condition worsened, a urine test at an Abu Dhabi hospital revealed significant blood, and a cystoscopy confirmed a bladder tumour. He was referred to SSMC for its multidisciplinary expertise in complex urologic oncology cases.
At SSMC, Gomez underwent two months of neoadjuvant chemotherapy under the supervision of Dr Deepthi Silymon, followed by a robotic-assisted radical cystectomy performed by Dr Ather Abd El-Baky. The minimally invasive surgery involved removal of the bladder and harvesting of bowel tissue, and creation of an ileal conduit for urinary diversion. Gomez made a remarkable recovery and was discharged safely within 11 days.
“This case exemplifies the strength of SSMC’s end-to-end bladder cancer care, delivered entirely within one centre,” said Dr El-Baky, Consultant Urological and Robotic Surgeon. “Using a minimally invasive robotic approach, we were able to remove the cancer and construct an ileal conduit through very small incisions, which significantly enhanced the patient’s recovery despite the scale and complexity of the surgery.”
Dr Deepthi, Consultant in the Department of Haematology and Oncology, noted that by combining chemotherapy and advanced surgical techniques, patients like Gomez benefit from the same standards practiced at leading international centres.
“This case reflects our commitment to delivering world-class cancer care at SSMC.”
Reflecting on his journey, Gomez expressed his gratitude for the new life he has.
“For more than 20 years, I lived with constant pain and discomfort, without knowing what was truly wrong. The care I received at SSMC completely transformed my life. From the moment I arrived, I felt supported and understood,” Gomez said.
“I am deeply grateful to the entire team, and especially to Dr Ather, for supporting me both physically and emotionally during this difficult time. Thanks to SSMC, I feel I have been given a new life.”
