Abu Dhabi chef gets new life after 20 years of bladder cancer pain

Gomez had suffered from persistent burning sensation during urination and ongoing bladder discomfort for more than 20 years. Despite consulting multiple doctors, he was repeatedly reassured that his symptoms were not serious and prescribed antibiotics. Earlier this year, as his condition worsened, a urine test at an Abu Dhabi hospital revealed significant blood, and a cystoscopy confirmed a bladder tumour. He was referred to SSMC for its multidisciplinary expertise in complex urologic oncology cases.