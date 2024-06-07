Abu Dhabi: The International Astronomical Center (IAC) has shared an image capturing the crescent moon marking the beginning of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah 1445 AH.

Shared via X platform, the image showcases the celestial beauty of the crescent against the backdrop of the night sky.

The crescent was photographed on Friday, June 7, 2024, from Abu Dhabi by the Astronomical Seal Observatory, at 06:00 AM GMT. The moon was positioned approximately 11 degrees away from the sun. Notably, the surface life of the moon lasted for 15.7 hours.