The crescent was photographed on Friday, June 7, 2024, from Abu Dhabi by the Astronomical Seal Observatory, at 06:00 AM GMT. Image Credit: International Astronomical Center

Abu Dhabi: The International Astronomical Center (IAC) has shared an image capturing the crescent moon marking the beginning of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah 1445 AH.

Shared via X platform, the image showcases the celestial beauty of the crescent against the backdrop of the night sky.

The crescent was photographed on Friday, June 7, 2024, from Abu Dhabi by the Astronomical Seal Observatory, at 06:00 AM GMT. The moon was positioned approximately 11 degrees away from the sun. Notably, the surface life of the moon lasted for 15.7 hours.

Moreover, the sighting bears relevance for the upcoming Arafat day and Eid Al Adha celebrations. With Arafatday falling on Saturday, June 15, followed by Eid Al Adha on Sunday, the UAE people are in for an extended weekend spanning from Saturday to Tuesday, with work scheduled to resume on Wednesday.