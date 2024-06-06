Dubai: The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced that Friday, June 7 will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, as the crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah has been sighted in the kingdom on Thursday evening.

"Arafat Day falls on Saturday, June 15, while Sunday, June 16 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha," according to a Saudi Supreme Court statement.

Accordingly, Friday, June 7 is the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, marking the start of the Hajj pilgrimage season this year. The first day of Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. Arafat Day falls on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, which is on June 15.

First day of Eid announced in Oman

Oman says the crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah has not been sighted in the Sultanate. This means Friday is the 30th of Dhu Al Qa'dah, and Saturday, June 8, marks the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah. Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on Monday, June 17.

Eid Al Adha

The sighting of the moon marks the beginning of the Dhu Al Hijjah Islamic month in which the Hajj pilgrimage is performed followed by Eid Al Adha.