Muscat: Oman's moon sighting committee was unable to sight the crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah on Thursday evening. This means Friday is the 30th of Dhu Al Qa'dah, and Saturday, June 8, marks the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah.
Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on Monday, June 17.
Earlier, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia announced that Friday, June 7, will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, after sighting the new crescent in the Kingdom.
Muslims perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage during the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijjah, which concludes in celebrating Eid Al Adha on the 10th day of Hajj rituals.