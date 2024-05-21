Abu Dhabi: A supermarket has been closed in Abu Dhabi for selling live poultry in a storage area within the outlet, alongside preserved food.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) issued a decision to administratively close the store, named High Quality Foodstuff Trading, due to the establishment’s violation of food safety requirements.

“Its practices pose a significant risk to public health,” ADAFSA posted on its X account.

“The Authority also affirmed that the administrative closure order will remain in effect as long as its causes exist. The establishment may resume operations after rectifying its situation and fulfilling all the necessary requirements for practicing the activity, and removing the causes of the violation.”