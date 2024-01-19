Abu Dhabi: A cafe was padlocked by authorities here for repeated violations of food safety rules.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) closed the Healthy Dream Food Café in Abu Dhabi for posing danger to public health.
The authority issued an administrative closure decision against the Healthy Dream Food Café - Abu Dhabi 1 Branch facility in Abu Dhabi, which holds commercial license No. CN-4031247, for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the legislation issued accordingly, and because of the danger it posed to public health.
Food control
In the food control report outlining the administrative closure, the authority stated that the decision came as a result of repeated violations related to food safety requirements.
The facility had previously received three violation reports and a warning of closure for reasons related to the facility’s failure to comply with health standards and food safety requirements, in addition to the spread of insects in food preparation areas.
The authority confirmed that the administrative closure decision against this facility will continue as long as its causes exist.
The shop may be allowed to practice again after correcting the violations, fulfilling the necessary requirements to practice the activity, and removing the reasons for the closure.
Food safety
ADAFSA pointed out that the closure and detection of the observed violations comes within the framework of efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in Abu Dhabi.
The move also confirms its supervisory role to ensure that establishments comply with food safety requirements.
The agency appealed to the public to report any violations observed in any food establishment – or when there is any doubt about the contents of a food item.
Toll-free number: Report violations
Customers can call the Abu Dhabi government’s toll-free number 800555.
Following a report, the authority’s inspectors shall take the necessary action to achieve safe and sound food for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.