Abu Dhabi: City Challenge, Manchester City's newly-launched interactive experience in Yas Mall, will be displaying all five trophies the club won last season for fans in the region from 20th to 22nd January.
The five trophies, which follow the "Treble Trophy Tour" that arrived in the capital in October 2023, will be available for viewing on Saturday and Sunday from 13:00 to 16:00, and on Monday from 16:00 to 18:00.
The trophies on display include the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and for the first time in the UAE, the FIFA Club World Cup.
In addition to the club's impressive collection of trophies, fans can also explore "Manchester City Challenge". This interactive and innovative destination at Yas Mall features a variety of engaging activities and challenges designed to test visitors' physical and mental skills. Fans can also visit the club's store, which is operated by the Puma sports brand.