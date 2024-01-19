Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has pioneered automated transactions in judicial procedures cutting the turnaround for one transaction from 9 days to just a few hours.

The use of a smart platform has boosted efficiency and reduced time for customers by speeding up the cancellation of implementation decisions related to the payment of financial amounts through the court system.

In the last two months since the launch of the new platform, 1,537 transactions have been successfully processed through the automatic cancellation system for implementation decisions linked to payment amounts in judicial rulings, according to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD).

The success of the trial has led the department to officially adopt the system, it was announced on Wednesday.

How it works:

What the system does: it works 24/7 to generate automatic cancellation of implementation decisions related to the payment of financial amounts in all judicial rulings under the ADJD, thus cutting the process from about 9 days down to a few hours.

As soon as the payment of the amount is completed by the person against whom it was executed, the system works to immediately begin the procedures for cancelling all implementation decisions related to payment only – approving them electronically and sending them to the authorities concerned with the implementation.

Decisions are made through the electronic links with those entities.

Pioneering move

The new milestone establishes the ADJD as the pioneering judicial authority in the region to adopt such an innovative solution.

The department explained, during a forum organised for media representatives in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, via Microsoft Teams, that the completed transactions are broken down into the following:

BY THE NUMBERS The system has been operating for about two months.



Payment transactions processed:



• 10 seizure transactions on deposits,

• 415 arrest warrant transactions,

• 481 vehicle seizure transactions,

• 277 seizure transactions on funds and accounts,

• 76 seizure transactions on components, and

• 278 travel bans.

Efficiency

Counselor Saeed Al Riyami, President of the Al Ain Court of First Instance, said the new system greatly reduced time for customers.

Prior to the system’s launch, it took 9 steps to cancel implementation decisions related to the payment of financial amounts, which were completed over several days.

However, in conjunction with the launch of the system, the mechanism for cancelling implementation decisions can now be completed in one step, taking only minutes, instead of days.

Pointing out that the new system is secured from cyber attacks.

He explained that before the launch of the new system, the process of cancelling the execution included a few steps.

Steps include the person subject to judicial execution having to pay through available channels such as the smart application or the website, and then submitting a request to cancel the execution, after which the transaction reaches the judge, who will then confirm that the amount had been paid.

Moreover, in determining the accounting status, the judge refers the file to the accountants for updating, then opens a report and issues a decision to cancel the decision.

The enforcement judge then writes the books and addresses the authorities, and after approving them, they are sent to the strategic partners.

Using the the new system, the executor pays the amounts through the available channels (the smart application or the website), and the system automatically generates the judge’s signature electronically and then cancels the decision immediately.

Smart service

Counselor Saeed Al Riyami, President of the Al Ain Court of First Instance, said: “We are working in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, and Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, as he set a clear vision for the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to be the best in the world, in terms of providing the best smart, high-quality and courteous services, and in implementation of his directives in achieving the strategic vision of the Judicial Department, and with the diligent follow-up of Counselor Yousef Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Department, who introduced the digital transformation to automatically cancel implementation decisions related to payment in Abu Dhabi.”

Cyber security

Khawla Al Qubaisi, Director of the Information Technology Department at ADJD, said that the system of automatic cancellation of implementation decisions related to the payment of financial amounts in judicial rulings is completely secured against any electronic and cyber attacks.

Noting that 1,537 cancellation transactions for implementation decisions related to the payment of financial amounts in judicial rulings have been carried out since the system’s trial began.