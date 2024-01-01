Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) on Monday announced the commencement of directly managing the penal and correctional institutions and juvenile facilities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Under a Law issued by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as the Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, regarding penal and correctional facilities in Abu Dhabi, the responsibilities for managing those facilities are transferred from the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters to the ADJD.
The Law came into effect today, January 1.
ADJD Undersecretary Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri said the move comes in line with the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to enhance access to speedy justice to support Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness and global leadership.
The Undersecretary praised the cooperation shown by the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, which represented “an exemplary model in partnership and strategic integration”, as it contributed to facilitating the exchange of data and information for the transfer of jurisdiction of those institutions, and served as a major supporter in achieving the desired goals.
Full readiness
He indicated the readiness of the Department to start these tasks, as it has made all necessary preparations for the operation with high professionalism, by fulfilling the operational, administrative, financial, technical, procurement, contractual, engineering, and human resources requirements.
The Department held a number of meetings over the past months, spanning more than three months, with the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters and the executive team managing those institutions to enhance their readiness and ensure the implementation of a “distinguished system that provides high-quality services” on a global scale and efficiently performs its duties to protect and uphold rights in society and establish the foundations of security and stability.