Abu Dhabi: The Lawyers Disciplinary Board of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has revoked the licence of a lawyer and removed his name from the roster of lawyers for violating the ethics of the legal profession and assaulting an employee during his duty.

The decision was issued by the board after the lawyer was convicted of committing acts that impinged on the ethics, traditions and the duties of profession towards society.

The board also issued a final ruling criminalising the lawyer for assaulting, insulting and threatening an employee during his duty.

In addition to the complaints punished by the Lawyers Disciplinary Council, final criminal rulings were issued against the lawyer for assaulting, insulting and threatening an employee during his duty. Such behavior violates the good reputation condition stipulated by the legal profession, according to the statement of the Lawyers Disciplinary Board.

The Lawyers Disciplinary Council stated that having considered the subject matter complaint referred by the Lawyers Affairs Committee, the respondent’s reply and the relevant documents, it is evident that the violations included in the complaint are based on convicting the lawyer under penal rulings and disciplinary decisions.

This constitutes a flagrant violation of lawyer’s code of conduct and professional ethics, and a direct prejudice to its reputation, especially that for practicing the legal profession. A lawyer must be of a good reputation, as this is a starting and ongoing condition for registration in the Roster of Lawyers.

The Council’s decision also indicated that the law regulating the legal profession stipulates that ‘a registered practicing lawyer must have good reputation, and has neither been convicted by the court nor has been disciplinarily punished for a felony/misdemeanor involving breach of honor or trust, even if his criminal record is expunged’.