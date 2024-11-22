A holistic path to age reversal

At AEON, the journey towards age reversal begins with thorough regenerative wellness programmes. This preparation phase includes targeted therapies designed to rejuvenate, detoxify, and prepare the body at a cellular level.

Image Credit: Supplied

By focusing on holistic health first, AEON ensures patients’ bodies are primed to receive stem cell therapy for maximum impact. This structured approach—one that sets AEON apart from other UAE clinics—leverages treatments such as:

• IV therapy drips: A powerful blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to replenish and fortify the body, boosting overall health and vitality.

• IV laser therapy: Using laser light to stimulate cellular activity, this therapy enhances mitochondrial function and reduces inflammation, creating a healthier internal environment.

• EBOO therapy: Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation purifies the blood, removing toxins and revitalising the immune system for improved cellular health.

• Ozone Therapy 10 Pass: A detoxification technique that oxygenates and energises the body’s cells, further reducing inflammation and promoting healing.

• Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT): Increasing oxygen levels in the bloodstream, HBOT accelerates tissue repair and reduces ageing markers.

• Dietary and lifestyle modification: A collaborative approach involving a dietitian, naturopathic specialist, and functional medicine expert to optimise health through personalised lifestyle changes.

• Peptide therapy: Peptides are short chains of amino acids that play a critical role in regulating various biological functions. They help promote accelerated healing, hormonal balance, anti-ageing effects, hair growth, immune system enhancement, cognitive improvement, pain relief, and faster recovery from injuries by stimulating the body's natural processes.

• Photo biomodulation: This therapy uses red light and infrared light to stimulate cellular repair, reduce inflammation, and accelerate recovery, offering benefits such as improved skin texture, pain relief, and overall vitality.

“Our approach at AEON is unique in that we don’t simply administer stem cells,” explains Dr Alla Zaentc, Functional Medicine Specialist at AEON Clinic. “We prepare the body to receive them, creating an ideal environment for these cells to thrive and repair. This preparation phase ensures that the regenerative impact of stem cells is maximised, offering clients the best possible results.”

By incorporating these therapies, AEON primes the body for the next step in the age-reversal process: stem cell therapy.

The science of stem cell therapy at AEON

Stem cells are at the heart of biological age reversal. These remarkable cells possess the unique ability to develop into different cell types and repair damaged tissues, providing a biological reset to the body's ageing process. AEON Clinic offers a comprehensive selection of stem cell treatments, each tailored to specific needs and designed to rejuvenate the body from within.

Types of stem cell therapy offered at AEON

1. Mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy

MSCs are derived from bone marrow or fat tissue and are known for their regenerative potential. These cells support the repair of damaged tissues, reduce inflammation, and enhance the body's natural healing abilities. MSC Therapy at AEON targets joints, skin and organs, contributing to improved mobility, younger-looking skin, and better overall health.

“Stem cells offer a profound regenerative potential because they can actively repair and replace damaged cells,” says Dr Saba Habibollah, Genetics and Genomics Scientist at AEON Clinic. “Mesenchymal stem cells, in particular, play a key role in anti-ageing treatments by providing the building blocks for tissue repair, which leads to visible rejuvenation and improved function at a cellular level.”

2. Exosome Therapy

Exosomes, although not stem cells themselves, are extracellular vesicles derived from stem cells. They play a key role in cell-to-cell communication, helping to transfer growth factors and genetic material. At AEON, Exosome Therapy works synergistically with stem cells to enhance skin and tissue rejuvenation, offering profound anti-ageing benefits without invasive procedures.

“Longevity isn’t just about adding years to life; it’s about adding life to years,” notes Dr Basanta Khatry-Chhetry, Longevity Specialist at AEON Clinic. “With our advanced stem cell therapies, combined with our regenerative wellness programmes, we aim to bring clients’ health back to its prime, ensuring not only extended health span but also enhanced vitality and quality of life.”

Benefits of AEON’s stem cell therapy for age reversal

Stem cell therapy at AEON Clinic goes beyond traditional anti-ageing treatments, offering comprehensive cellular renewal that slows down biological ageing and reverses visible signs of wear. The benefits of AEON’s approach include:

• Enhanced skin rejuvenation: Stem cells stimulate collagen production, reduce wrinkles, and improve skin texture and elasticity, resulting in a visibly younger appearance.

• Increased vitality: By addressing cellular health, stem cells boost energy levels and overall vitality, helping individuals feel as youthful as they look.

• Joint and muscle repair: Stem cells promote the repair of damaged tissues, which is especially beneficial for those with age-related joint pain or muscle stiffness.

• Improved organ function: Stem cells aid in the rejuvenation of vital organs, contributing to better heart, lung, and kidney health, which is essential for longevity.

• Personalised age-reversal journey: At AEON, the regenerative wellness approach personalises each journey, ensuring the body is well prepared and in the best condition to receive stem cell therapy, thereby maximising its age-reversal potential.

Why AEON’s unique approach matters

AEON’s philosophy is that true age reversal cannot be achieved with a single treatment. By prioritising regenerative wellness treatments that strengthen and revitalise the body first, AEON sets the stage for the most effective results from stem cell therapy. This comprehensive, step-by-step approach is rare in the UAE and positions AEON as the go-to clinic for people serious about longevity and high-quality life.

In a city renowned for luxury and innovation, AEON Clinic offers a pioneering path towards age reversal that is as sophisticated as it is effective. From preparing the body with advanced regenerative therapies to offering customised stem cell options, AEON’s holistic approach ensures that clients are equipped to embrace a healthier, younger life.

Embrace age reversal at AEON Clinic

Dubai's AEON Clinic is the ultimate destination for those seeking to turn back the clock and experience the future of health and wellness. By combining the power of regenerative wellness and stem cell therapy, AEON delivers not just a treatment but a transformative experience in the pursuit of longevity.