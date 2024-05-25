Abu Dhabi: A cafeteria in Abu Dhabi has been closed after insects were found in the food preparation area, it was announced on Saturday.
In a post on its Instagram account, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) said it has issued a decision to administratively close Spot Karak Cafeteria.
The establishment was found to be in violation of Law No. 2 of 2008 regarding food in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation, with its practices posing “a significant risk to public health”, ADAFSA said.
The “repetition of high-risk violations” that have a direct impact on food safety and insects found in the food preparation area led to the closure, the Authority added.
“The closure order will remain in effect as long as its causes exist. The establishment may resume operations after rectifying its situation and fulfilling all the necessary requirements for practicing the activity, and removing the causes of the violation.”