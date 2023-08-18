Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has ordered the administrative closure of Birat Manila Restaurant in the capital due to non-halal food violations.
According to ADAFSA, the restaurant breached Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food in Abu Dhabi and its related regulations. These malpractices poses a considerable threat to public health.
According to the food control report shared on a social media platform, the establishment was also found circulating and selling non-halal food without appropriate permissions. Moreover, it stored and prepared non-halal food using the same equipment as halal food, without adequate separation.
Restrictions
ADAFSA said the restaurant would be allowed to resume its operations once it rectifies its issues and fulfils all necessary requirements. This includes replacing equipment, thorough cleaning, and sterilising the facility before serving the public again.
The decision comes in line with ADAFSA’s intensified inspection efforts to bolster the food safety system in Abu Dhabi. The authority consistently monitors various food establishments to ensure adherence to food safety standards.
Report violations
ADAFSA urges public to report any food safety concerns or violations they observe. Reports can be made by calling the Government of Abu Dhabi’s toll-free number, 800555. ADAFSA’s proactive measures aim to ensure the safety and well-being of all Abu Dhabi residents.