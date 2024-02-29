Abu Dhabi: A cafeteria here was shut down due to repeated violations of food safety rules, after authorities cited rodents and insect infestation at the outlet.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) issued an administrative closure decision against Toshka Cafeteria.

Its commercial license (No. CN-1840217) was withdrawn for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and related legislation, and for posing danger to public health, according to the authority.

Repeated violations

The authority explained that the food control report regarding the administrative closure decision came as a result of repeated violations related to food safety requirements and ignoring a warning of closure.

Authorities stated the reasons for the closure order include repetition of high-risk violations – namely, lack of monitoring the infestation of insects, the presence of rodents, and the lack of attention to the cleanliness of the facility.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure decision against this facility will continue as long as the reasons for it exist.

The outlet can be allowed to reopen after correcting the violations, fulfilling all the requirements necessary to practice the activity, and removing the reasons for the closure.

Food safety

The authority indicated that the closure and detection of the observed violations comes within the framework of inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The order is also in keeping with the authority’s supervisory role to ensure that all establishments adhere to food safety requirements.

All food establishments, regardless of their nature and food products, are subject to periodic inspection by the authority to ensure adherence to food safety requirements.

ADFSA said its inspectors will take the necessary action to achieve safe and sound food for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Report food safety violations to toll-free number

ADAFSA appealed to the public to help report the following:

Any violations observed in any food establishment, and

If there is any doubt about the contents of a food item.

800555: Toll-free number of Abu Dhabi Government