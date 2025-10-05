GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia tightens rules: Travellers must obtain permits to carry opiate-based medicines on flights

Travellers are urged to apply early to avoid travel disruptions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
For illustrative purposes only.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has introduced new regulations for airline passengers carrying opiate-based medicines prescribed for medical conditions, Saudi News 50 reported.

The updated rule requires all travellers flying from or into the Kingdom to secure a special permit before being allowed to carry such medicines on board aircraft.

Authorities said the measure is intended to protect passenger safety, curb misuse of controlled substances, and streamline customs procedures at Saudi airports. The Kingdom’s relevant agencies will manage the approval process, which demands valid medical documentation and advance application.

Officials stressed that the regulation does not ban patients from carrying their prescribed medicines but regulates their transport in line with international standards. Travellers are urged to apply early to avoid travel disruptions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al Amir
