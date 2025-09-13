Saudi Arabia closes Arar crossing after drugs in bread, alcohol in pilgrim buses seized

Thousands of Iraqi pilgrims stranded after smuggling attempts uncovered at Arar crossing
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has reportedly shut the Arar border crossing for more than 24 hours, leaving thousands of Iraqi pilgrims stranded, after uncovering a series of smuggling attempts involving drugs and alcohol hidden in buses carrying Umrah pilgrims to the Kingdom.
Customs inspectors intercepted nine buses transporting pilgrims that concealed illicit goods. Among the seizures were:
Captagon pills hidden inside bread
Vodka bottles disguised as water
Containers of arak hidden in a windshield-washer tank
The discoveries prompted Saudi security forces to intensify searches and impose a full closure of the crossing.
Witnesses said that while Saudi border personnel treated Iraqi pilgrims “with the utmost respect,” the discovery of contraband forced authorities to tighten controls. Thousands of travellers, many on pilgrimage, have been forced to wait outside the crossing, exposed to the elements as inspections continue.
The Arar border post links northern Saudi Arabia with Iraq’s Anbar province and has long been a strategic trade and travel artery. Officially reopened in 2020 after three decades of closure, the crossing marked a new era of economic and political cooperation between Riyadh and Baghdad.
It had previously been closed during the Gulf War in 1990, briefly reopened in 2013, and shut again, before being restored five years ago with heavy Saudi investment.
The crossing was modernized with inspection yards, logistics facilities, and customs infrastructure designed to handle both passenger and commercial traffic.
As of Saturday evening, there was no official word on when the crossing would reopen. Iraqi officials have called for urgent coordination to ease the plight of stranded pilgrims, while Saudi authorities emphasized that security concerns remain paramount.
