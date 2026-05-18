What is the significance of Dhul Hijjah?

The first 10 days of the month are considered the most sacred days of the year
Dubai: For more than two billion Muslims worldwide, the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah are not just dates on the Islamic calendar, they are considered the most sacred days of the year.
Marked by fasting, prayer, charity and the once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage of Hajj, these days are seen as a rare spiritual window where rewards are multiplied, sins are forgiven and believers are given another chance, after Ramadan, to draw closer to Allah.
The period reaches its emotional peak on the Day of Arafah before culminating in Eid Al Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice.
But here is the truth you really need to hear. You do not need to be in Mecca to benefit from these ten days. You do not need to be a scholar or a religious person either.
Today, May 18th, marks the beginning of these days, and the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, said that good deeds done now are more beloved to God than at almost any other time. So what does that mean for you, right where you are?
It means that the small, sincere things you do over the next week and a half, fasting a single day, saying a quiet prayer, giving a small amount to charity, even just being a little more patient with your family, carry more weight than you can imagine.
This guide will walk you through these days, step by step, at your own pace.
Dhul Hijjah is the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and its name means "The Month of the Pilgrimage." It is one of the four sacred months mentioned by the Prophet , a time when good deeds are even more beloved to God and when wrongdoing is taken (PBUH) more seriously.
But the first 10 days carry a unique weight. In the Quran, God Himself swears an oath by them, saying, "By the dawn, and by the ten nights." Most scholars agree that these ten nights refer to the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah. When the Creator swears by something, that something must be extraordinarily significant.
What makes this period so powerful is that it brings together all the major acts of worship in one short window. You have prayer, fasting, charity, and for those performing Hajj, the pilgrimage itself. It is as if God has condensed an entire season of mercy into just ten days and handed it to you as a gift.
Within these ten days lies the single best day of the entire year. It is not Eid, not Friday, not even the night of power in Ramadan. It is the ninth day of Dhul Hijjah, known as the Day of Arafat. This year, that day falls on Tuesday, May 26th.
On this day, millions of Hajj pilgrims gather on the plain of Arafat, standing under the open sky from noon until sunset, raising their hands in tears and asking God for forgiveness.
The Prophet, peace be upon him, said that on no other day does God free more people from the fire of Hell than on the Day of Arafat. He also said that God descends to the lowest heaven on this day and boasts to the angels about the pilgrims.
For those not on Hajj, you are not left out. Fasting on this day is highly recommended, and the Prophet (PBUH) said that it wipes away the sins of the previous year and the coming year.
That is two full years of minor sins forgiven through one single day of fasting. The Prophet also said that the best prayer is the prayer made on the Day of Arafat.
So on May 26th, even if you cannot fast, take a few quiet moments to raise your hands and pour your heart out to your Creator. Ask for what you truly need. Ask for forgiveness for yourself and for your loved ones. This is your moment.
If you are not performing Hajj, there is still so much you can do. Fasting on the first nine days is a beautiful sunnah. The Prophet's wife Hafsa said that he never missed fasting on these days.
But if fasting all nine days feels overwhelming with work and family responsibilities, that is completely understandable. Focus on fasting the Day of Arafat alone. That single fast carries the reward of two years of forgiven sins.
Increasing your remembrance of God, known as dhikr, is another key practice. Say SubhanAllah, Alhamdulillah, Allahu Akbar, and La ilaha illa Allah as often as you can.
The Prophet specifically encouraged saying these phrases frequently during these ten days. There is also a special Takbeer that is recited from the dawn of the Day of Arafat until the sunset of the third day of Eid.
You will hear it in mosques and homes, a beautiful declaration of God's greatness that goes like this: Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La ilaha illallah, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, wa lillahil hamd.
Giving charity during these days carries multiplied rewards. Even a small amount given with a sincere heart is magnified many times over. You could feed a hungry person, help a neighbour in need, or donate to a trusted cause.
Increase your Quran recitation and voluntary prayers as well. Read even a few pages of the Quran each day. Pray the night prayer, Tahajjud, even if only for a short while. These are also days of sincere repentance.
There is one unique practice that many people ask about. If you intend to perform the Qurbani sacrifice on Eid day, it is recommended that from the first day of Dhul Hijjah until you perform the sacrifice, you do not cut your hair or your nails. You also avoid trimming other body hair.
The Prophet, peace be upon him, said, "When you see the new moon of Dhul Hijjah, and one of you intends to sacrifice, let him refrain from cutting his hair and nails."
This is a symbolic act. By leaving your hair and nails uncut, you enter a state of devotion and sacrifice, mirroring the pilgrim who enters a state of consecration for Hajj. If you forget and accidentally cut a nail or a hair, it is not a disaster.
Simply do your best to remember for the rest of the days. This practice applies to the person who is paying for the sacrifice. Other family members who are not sacrificing can continue their normal grooming routines.
The tenth day of Dhul Hijjah is Eid Al Adha, the festival of sacrifice, which falls on Wednesday, May 27th. On this day, Muslims remember the profound story of Prophet Ibrahim, peace be upon him, who was willing to sacrifice his beloved son Ismail out of obedience to God. At the last moment, God replaced Ismail with a ram.
Muslims who can afford it perform Qurbani, the sacrifice of an animal such as a goat, sheep, or cow. The meat is divided into three portions. One-third is kept for your own family.
One third is given to relatives, friends, and neighbours. And one-third is donated to the poor and needy. This act teaches generosity, gratitude, and care for the community. Eid morning begins with a special prayer at the mosque.
It is sunnah to take a bath, wear your best clothes, and not eat before the prayer. After the prayer, you greet fellow Muslims with the words, "Taqabbal Allahu minna wa minkum," meaning, "May Allah accept from us and from you.
Because these days are so sacred, it is even more important to avoid sin. The Quran says about the sacred months, "Do not wrong yourselves during them." Sins committed in these days are more serious, just as good deeds are more rewarded.
Be extra mindful of your tongue. Avoid backbiting, gossip, harsh words, and arguments. Let go of grudges and envy. Use these ten days as a training ground for becoming a better, purer version of yourself.
Since today, May 18th, is the first day of Dhul Hijjah, you have a wonderful opportunity to begin right now. Make a small intention in your heart that you will do your best, even if that best is small.
The Prophet said that the most beloved deeds to God are those that are consistent, even if they are small.
Pick one or two things that feel achievable. Maybe commit to fasting the Day of Arafat. Maybe commit to saying the Takbeer after each prayer.
Maybe commit to giving a small amount of charity each day. Whatever you choose, do it with love and with the awareness that God sees your effort.