Current assessment indicates low threat, supported by Saudi Arabia’s early warning systems
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Public Health Authority (Weqaya) said it is closely monitoring reports of Hantavirus infections linked to a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, while stressing that the likelihood of the virus reaching Saudi Arabia remains “very low”.
In a statement, the authority said it was coordinating with international health organisations and following developments related to the reported cases.
Weqaya said current assessments indicate a low overall threat level due to the Kingdom’s early warning systems, epidemiological surveillance capabilities, border monitoring procedures, and food and environmental health controls.
The authority said Hantavirus is a rare viral disease that can become severe in some cases. It explained that the virus is usually transmitted to humans through exposure to infected rodents’ urine, saliva or droppings, or by inhaling contaminated particles.
Human-to-human transmission remains uncommon, the authority added, noting that it has only been documented in limited cases involving specific strains of the virus and prolonged close contact.
Weqaya said the advisory forms part of wider efforts to raise health awareness among travellers during the busy summer travel season.
The authority urged travellers to follow official health guidance, review preventive requirements before travelling, maintain food and water safety, practise personal hygiene, avoid contact with rodents and contaminated areas, and ensure suitable health coverage while abroad.
It also called on the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid spreading rumours or unverified reports, adding that any further public health developments would be announced if necessary.