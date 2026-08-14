UAE forecast: 49°C heat, possible rain and stronger winds expected over the next few days
Dubai: Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 49°C in parts of the UAE on Friday, with cloud cover increasing over northern and eastern areas and a chance of light rain by Saturday morning.
Conditions on Friday will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times towards the north and east. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, while seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Maximum temperatures are forecast to range between 44°C and 49°C in inland areas, 40°C and 46°C along the coast and islands, and 32°C and 38°C in the mountains. Winds may reach speeds of up to 35 km/h.
On Saturday, temperatures are expected to ease slightly in some coastal areas, while northern and eastern parts of the country could remain cloudy at times. Humidity will increase overnight and into Sunday morning along parts of the coast, bringing a chance of mist. Winds could again reach 35 km/h.
Cloudier conditions are expected to continue on Sunday, particularly across northern and eastern areas, where light rainfall remains possible. Coastal areas will again turn humid overnight, with a chance of mist forming by Monday morning.
The prospect of more unsettled weather increases at the start of next week. On Monday and Tuesday, convective clouds could develop over eastern areas during the afternoon and may bring rainfall. Winds are forecast to strengthen at times, reaching up to 40 km/h and potentially stirring up blowing dust.
Despite the changing conditions inland and over eastern parts of the country, seas are expected to remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea throughout the forecast period.