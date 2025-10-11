Budget airlines offer return tickets under Dh1,500 to six destinations near UAE
Dubai: Schools across the UAE are closing their doors next week for the mid-term break from October 13-19, giving families a nine-day window to escape.
While prime destinations like Europe and Asia are seeing airfares surge past Dh3,000 to Dh5,000+ in some cases, budget-conscious travellers can still find return flights starting from Dh800 to nearby cities.
Travel agents are reporting that last-minute bookings to regional destinations remain affordable despite the holiday rush.
“We’re seeing strong demand, but capacity on short-haul routes means prices haven’t skyrocketed like long-haul flights," according to Safeer Mahamood of Smart Travels. “Families booking now can still secure decent deals if they plan smart.”
He added, “Whenever a school break comes up so suddenly, airlines jack up prices — but flash sales and off-peak routes still slip through. You have to act fast.”
Here are six affordable destinations for UAE residents:
The closest escape from UAE, Muscat offers beaches, forts, and souqs just 90 minutes away. Return flights on Air Arabia and flydubai start from Dh800. GCC nationals enter visa-free; others can get a visa on arrival for OMR5 (Dh48). Salalah in Oman is another excellent option for the same price.
This Caucasus gem combines old-world charm with wine country. And it is a great spot for repeat visits as well. Return flights on budget carriers range from Dh900-1,200. UAE residents get visa-free entry for 90 days, making it hassle-free for families.
Egypt Air and Air Arabia offer returns from Dh1,100. With the Egyptian pound's favourable exchange rate, hotels and attractions remain budget-friendly. UAE residents can get a visa on arrival for $25 (Dh92).
Gateway to Petra and the Dead Sea, Amman sees return flights from Dh1,300 on Royal Jordanian and Air Arabia. Jordan offers visa on arrival for Dh42 (for some nationalities), with free entry if staying at least three nights.
flydubai and Azerbaijan Airlines operate returns from Dh1,400. The oil-rich capital offers waterfront dining and Old City exploration. UAE passport holders enter visa-free; residents get an e-visa within 72 hours.
Oman's southern city offers mountain scenery and cooler weather. SalamAir operates returns from Dh900. Same visa rules as Muscat apply, with visa on arrival for non-GCC nationals.
"Book midweek flights rather than weekend departures to save another 15-20 percent," say travel agents. "Tuesday and Wednesday flights typically have better inventory."
"We are seeing moderate interest (among families) for the mid-term break, especially for India-UAE travel (inbound) for Diwali. Still, it is nowhere near the demand we typically see for longer holidays," said Rashid Abbas, Manging Director of Arooha Travels. “Many families are holding back, especially when they realise December is just around the corner,” he added.
