Gitex Global and Diwali timing create mixed signals for October break booking
Dubai: As the Ministry of Education’s mid-term school holiday approaches (October 13 to 19), travel agents and industry watchers are seeing early signs of strong demand — especially along UAE – Europe, Dubai – UK, and UAE- CIS nation routes — driving sharp airfare hikes.
However, questions remain: are families booking now, or are they waiting for the December break?
"We are seeing moderate interest (among families) for the mid-term break, especially for India-UAE travel (inbound) for Diwali. Still, it is nowhere near the demand we typically see for longer holidays," said Rashid Abbas, Manging Director of Arooha Travels.
“Many families are holding back, especially when they realise December is just around the corner,” he added.
“However, combined with the weekend, the mid-term break is nine days long. That is sufficient for a quick trip away to nearby CIS nations and some Eastern European destinations. Some families are opting to go now," Abbas added.
However, airfares to several destinations are already 30 to 40 per cent higher than shoulder rates, driven by the compressed booking window and limited availability on key routes.
For example, return Economy fares to Edinburgh are priced at Dh4,765 (for travel during the December break), and London fares have already hit highs of Dh2,800.
Travelling to London will set you back Dh4,395 (October 13-19) and fares to Yerevan, Armenia, are priced at Dh2,417. The super-popular Dubai–Tbilisi (Georgia) route is relatively affordable at Dh1,525.
That said, some travellers are taking advantage of the cheaper airfares to the GCC and MENA region (Oman, Istanbul, and Riyadh), which are averaging from Dh384 to Dh550 for a return flight. UAE-India- UAE flights are also in the affordable range of Dh 900 (Chennai) to Dh1,097 (Mumbai)
"Return economy tickets to European cities are averaging Dh2,500 to Dh3,500, which is about 25 per cent higher than what we saw in September," said Afi Ahmed, Chairman of Smart Travels.
"For Asian destinations, you’re looking at Dh1,800 to Dh2,400 for similar routes,” he added.
India remains among the top destinations for UAE residents, but the timing of the mid-term break presents a complication. Diwali falls on October 20-21 this year, just one day after the mid-term break ends.
“The break finishes on Sunday, October 19, and Diwali celebrations peak on October 20-21. It is awkward timing," said Abbas,
“Families who want to celebrate Diwali in India would need to extend their stay beyond the official break, which means taking additional leave from work. However, we have a lot of inbound travel demand for this season. Tourists are flocking to Dubai in large droves,” he added.
The presence of Gitex is creating unusual dynamics in the travel market. "Gitex brings thousands of international visitors to Dubai, so hotel rates here are elevated," explained another travel agent. "This actually encourages some residents to travel out during this period. But at the same time, it keeps business travel demand high, which means fewer available seats on flights and higher prices overall."
Popular European destinations, including London, Paris, and Istanbul, are seeing steady bookings, though at elevated price points. "Europe is always popular because of the weather and school holiday timing," said another travel agent. "But we're definitely seeing people think twice when they see the fares."
Southeast Asian destinations, such as Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia, are also drawing interest, particularly from families seeking value. These markets offer better pricing than Europe, but even here, travel agents are seeing rates up by 15 to 20 per cent.
Industry sources predict that the real travel surge will occur in December. "December has the winter break, which is significantly longer—about four weeks for most schools. That’s when families can justify longer trips and better value for money,” said Safeer Mahamood of Smart Travels.
“Right now, many people are asking: is it worth spending Dh15,000 to Dh20,000 for a family of four for just one week when we could wait and get a better holiday experience in December?"
The calculation is particularly sharp for working parents who need to take leave. "If both parents have to take time off work, they are weighing whether to use that leave in October or save it for December," said Mahamood.
"Most are choosing December because they get more holiday time with their leave days." Some families are opting for shorter regional getaways instead of long-haul travel. "We’re seeing interest in Oman, Jordan, and Egypt—destinations that are affordable and close," said Abbas. "These work well for a quick week-long break without breaking the bank."
Despite hesitation surrounding outbound travel, the UAE's domestic tourism sector could still benefit. Staycations remain popular, especially with all the events happening in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. And some families are choosing to stay local, enjoy the cooler weather that’s starting to arrive, and save their money for bigger trips later.
