UAE travellers turn to AI and pay-later options for trips

Hybrid model seen as key as more travellers plan and book with AI
Dubai: Global studies show that more than 60% of UAE residents already use AI for trip planning, while 68% rely on it for bookings, a sign that technology is rapidly changing how people travel. According to Musafir.com, the next wave of growth will come from combining AI speed and personalisation with the human touch.
Artificial intelligence is moving from a back-end enabler to the first stop for travellers, particularly younger generations. Instead of browsing dozens of sites, they are asking conversational AI tools for curated itineraries, visa guidance and destination comparisons. Analysts warn this could sharply reduce traditional search-driven traffic as planning shifts from “searching” to “asking”.
Affordability is being redefined as well. Flexible payment options such as Travel Now, Pay Later are gaining traction among millennials and Gen Z, especially for long-haul family trips to Europe and Asia. Partnerships with fintech players and local banks make these instalment plans easier to access.
“Travel aspirations are stronger than ever, and flexible payments are making them more achievable,” said Raheesh Babu, Chief Operating Officer at Musafir.com.
“We believe the future of travel is a hybrid mode where AI delivers speed, transparency and customisation, and human experts add empathy, contextual judgment and cultural insight,” added Vishal Arora, Chief Product & Technology Officer.
