Revolutionising Finance: UptexBank to transform GCC's digital banking landscape

“Sixty percent of non-oil GDP in the UAE comes from small and medium-sized businesses. While that is a huge share, there are still no financial services that truly meet the needs of these businesses," said Amir Fada Ghuloom Abbas al Ajmi, Executive Manager of Uptex. "That is why we built Uptex, because we understand the GCC market better than anyone else. We know how much SMEs lose each year on FX rates and cross-border payments. Our goal is to make things easier for business owners and freelancers because these groups deserve better.”