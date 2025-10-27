GOLD/FOREX
Gulf News launches ‘Cheques & Balances’, the must-read daily update for anyone in business across the UAE

Your daily dose of business clarity, connecting global trends to the UAE economy.

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
With Cheques & Balances, readers can expect analysis of emerging trends and a snapshot of what to watch next, all in one daily email.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Gulf News has launched Cheques & Balances, a daily business newsletter that helps readers stay one step ahead. Each weekday, it delivers a smart, curated mix of local and international stories that matter most, from market shifts and corporate updates to policy moves shaping the UAE and beyond.

Think of it as your morning business briefing, designed to get you up to speed before the trading day begins. The newsletter connects the dots between energy, real estate, finance, and technology, helping readers understand how global and regional developments influence the UAE economy and business landscape.

Written and curated by the Gulf News Business team, Cheques & Balances blends data, analysis, and expert insights into one crisp daily email.

Don’t miss out! This is the read that keeps you ahead of the curve, every Monday to Friday.

