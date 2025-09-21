GOLD/FOREX
Reader photos: UAE’s beauty from landscapes to skylines

Reader contributions reveal the UAE’s timeless landscapes and ever-changing cityscapes

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
On the way to Al Ain, the desert reveals a stunning panorama of golden sands and rusty dunes. Sunlight, shadows, and warm breezes create a mesmerising tapestry of colours, capturing the timeless beauty of this arid wonderland. Captured by Gulf News reader Naveen Aggarwal.
Naveen Aggarwal
1/9
Iconic buildings in Sharjah stand as proud symbols of the emirate’s rich heritage and modern progress. Their striking architecture reflects a unique blend of tradition and innovation, showcasing Sharjah’s cultural identity and urban growth. Captured and shared by Gulf News reader Dr Seema Bhatia.
Dr Seema Bhatia
2/9
The rugged mountains of the Hajar Range in Ras Al Khaimah rise dramatically against the horizon, showcasing nature’s raw beauty and timeless strength. Their rocky peaks and deep valleys tell stories of resilience and history. Captured and shared by Gulf News reader Vijay Mathu.
Vijay Mathu
3/9
A rare and tender sight of an Arabian sand gazelle nursing its young, a moment seldom captured in the wild anywhere in the world. This glimpse of nurturing in nature highlights the species’ grace and vulnerability. Photographed and shared by Gulf News reader Ranjith.
Ranjith
4/9
Evening hues transform Sheikh Zayed Road as light and shadow create a striking play beneath the bridge. This vibrant moment captures the hidden beauty of city life, where architecture meets twilight glow—photographed and shared by Gulf News reader Shahrukh Ridwan Khan.
Shahrukh Ridwan Khan
5/9
The dazzling night view at Dubai Creek Harbour comes alive with sparkling lights reflected on the water, capturing the city’s vibrant spirit and modern charm. This breathtaking scene highlights Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline. Photographed and shared by Gulf News reader Seema Verma.
Seema Verma
6/9
Golden hues paint the sky at Dubai Investment Park, where the setting sun creates a breathtaking evening scene. Captured on an iPhone 14, this stunning sunset reflects the city’s everyday beauty. Photographed and shared by Gulf News reader Nisha C. K., a Dubai resident for four years.
Nisha C. K
7/9
The iconic Dubai skyline stands tall against the horizon, a symbol of the city’s ambition and architectural brilliance. Photographed and shared by Gulf News reader Reshma Rajan.
Reshma Rajan
8/9
Dubai’s iconic skyline comes alive in this striking view of Downtown, with the Burj Khalifa standing tall among modern architectural marvels. The image reflects the city’s blend of ambition and beauty. Photographed and shared by Gulf News reader CA Khushal Mundra.
C A Khushal Mundra
9/9
Dubai’s vibrant cityscape shines with its iconic skyline, where modern architecture meets timeless charm. In the foreground, sleek yachts enhance the scene, reflecting luxury and lifestyle. This striking view captures the emirate’s vision and global appeal. Photographed and shared by Gulf News reader Rupert Rogers.
Rupert Rogers
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
