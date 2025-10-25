Ajman Police officer Captain Abdulaziz bin Sultan Al Nuaimi named ‘Gulf Youth Icon 2025’

Award recognises his dedication to empowering youth and advancing modern policing in UAE
Dubai: Captain Abdulaziz bin Sultan Al Nuaimi of Ajman Police has been named the “Gulf Youth Icon 2025” by the GCC Human Resources and Youth Committee.
The honour was announced during the 13th Annual GCC Human Resources and Youth Summit, held in Abu Dhabi on October 22–23, 2025.
The award recognises Captain Al Nuaimi as one of the region’s most inspiring young figures in policing, celebrating a career distinguished by both academic excellence and professional achievement.
Known for his innovative approach to law enforcement and dedication to public service, Al Nuaimi exemplifies the UAE’s commitment to empowering young people to drive progress across government sectors.
During the summit, Captain Al Nuaimi presented a paper titled “The Role of Youth in Shaping the Future of GCC Countries,” in which he highlighted the importance of investing in young talent and enabling them to turn ideas into tangible results.
He also praised the UAE’s leadership for its continued support of youth initiatives, noting that this encouragement has transformed innovation into measurable outcomes that strengthen regional competitiveness.
“This recognition is not merely a personal achievement,” Al Nuaimi said after receiving the award. “It reflects the supportive environment provided by the Ministry of Interior and Ajman Police, which believes in the potential of its youth and motivates them to compete globally in pursuit of excellence in policing.”
Captain Al Nuaimi is widely respected for his active involvement in innovation and institutional development, and for receiving several national and international awards recognising his leadership, creativity, and contribution to public service.
