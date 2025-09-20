What card details should you reveal when shopping safely online?

Dubai: Online shopping is part of daily life for UAE residents, whether you’re buying groceries, electronics, or fashion. But knowing what card details to share—and what to keep private—can protect your money and prevent fraud.

PIN: Only used at ATMs or for in-person purchases. Legitimate online stores will never ask for it.

CVV/CVC: A 3-digit code on the back of Visa, Mastercard, or Discover cards; a 4-digit code on the front of American Express cards. This confirms you physically have the card.

Shopping online in the UAE is safe when you know what information to share, what to protect, and how to shop smartly. Keep your card details limited to what’s necessary, use trusted websites, and monitor your accounts.

3. Prefer credit cards over debit cards Credit cards usually offer better fraud protection. If a purchase goes wrong, your liability is often zero, and your personal funds are protected.

1. Check for secure websites Make sure the URL starts with “https://” and has a padlock icon. The “s” means the connection is secure and encrypted.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.