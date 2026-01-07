Dubai launches ‘Sitr’ initiative to support families in rental distress

New programme to free defaulting tenants, settle enforcement cases
Dubai: Dubai has launched a new humanitarian initiative aimed at easing rental-related financial distress for vulnerable families, as the Rental Disputes Center (RDC) and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment unveiled the “Sitr” programme in line with the Year of the Family 2026.
Funded by an allocation of Dh10 million from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, the initiative is designed to support 232 families, facilitate the release of 111 defaulting tenants, and resolve 187 rental enforcement cases, reinforcing social stability and family cohesion across Dubai.
Aligned with the UAE leadership’s vision of strengthening families and safeguarding social welfare, Sitr reflects a joint commitment to humanitarian action while addressing the financial pressures arising from rental disputes. The programme will run throughout 2026 and supports the objectives of the UAE’s National Agenda for Family Growth.
The initiative seeks to provide beneficiaries with security and dignity by settling outstanding rental liabilities, closing enforcement files, and preventing further legal escalation. At the same time, it enhances the RDC’s operational efficiency by reducing the backlog of enforcement cases linked to financial hardship.
Chairman of the Rental Disputes Center Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, said the initiative goes beyond judicial procedures to address the human impact of rental disputes. “Sitr embodies the values upon which Dubai was built: solidarity, compassion, and social responsibility. Supporting families during times of financial difficulty is a core part of our mission,” he added.
By combining financial support with judicial coordination, Sitr strengthens the RDC’s humanitarian role alongside its mandate to protect rights and ensure balance within Dubai’s rental sector, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a regional leader in social welfare and community support.
He explained that beneficiaries will be selected based on transparent criteria, including social circumstances, outstanding liabilities, income sources, previous payment history, and verified documentation, ensuring fair and targeted assistance.
Saif Omar Aldelail, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, said the initiative marks the organisation’s first domestic charitable programme for 2026. “This contribution reflects our firm belief in strengthening family stability and social cohesion, in line with the UAE’s distinguished humanitarian values,” he said.
