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Harry Kane breaks Ronaldo's record as England win against DR Congo

Kane brace seals England comeback and surpasses Ronaldo’s scoring record

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Brilliant Harry Kane scores late double to save England against Congo DR and seal a place in Round of 16 with a 2-1 win at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photo credit: FIFA.com
Brilliant Harry Kane scores late double to save England against Congo DR and seal a place in Round of 16 with a 2-1 win at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

Harry Kane produced another captain's performance as England came from a goal down to beat DR Congo and book their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After falling behind, Thomas Tuchel's side responded through their skipper, who struck twice to complete the turnaround.

Kane's first goal came from a superb Anthony Gordon cross, with the England captain powering a header into the net. His second was even better. Gordon, who had replaced Marcus Rashford in the second half, slipped a pass into Kane's path, and the striker unleashed a thunderous first time strike that gave the goalkeeper no chance.

The brace took Kane to 12 goals in FIFA World Cup finals, further cementing his place among the tournament's greatest goalscorers.

It also marked another remarkable milestone in what has become one of the greatest individual goalscoring seasons in football history.

Kane has now scored 72 goals for club and country during the 2025 and 26 season, overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo's best ever goalscoring campaign.

Only Lionel Messi has ever produced a better goalscoring season among football's modern greats.

The highest scoring campaigns are now:

  • Lionel Messi (2011 and 12): 82 goals in 69 games

  • Harry Kane (2025 and 26): 72 goals in 62 games

  • Lionel Messi (2012 and 13): 69 goals in 62 games

  • Cristiano Ronaldo (2011 and 12): 69 goals in 69 games

England will now face Mexico in the Round of 16 as they continue their quest for World Cup glory. With Kane in the form of his life and rewriting the record books almost every game, the Three Lions will be confident of going even deeper into the tournament.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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