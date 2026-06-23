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Two Goals, Two Records Broken for Ronaldo

The 41-year-old makes a statement against Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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You just can’t keep Cristiano Ronaldo out of the headlines
You just can’t keep Cristiano Ronaldo out of the headlines
AFP-MICHAEL STEELE

Dubai: After days of scrutiny Cristiano Ronaldo has delivered the perfect response on football’s biggest stage.

The football icon announced himself at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in spectacular fashion, scoring twice in the first half against Uzbekistan and rewriting the record books in the process.

Ronaldo wasted little time making an impact. Just six minutes into the Group K clash, he found the net to give Portugal the lead and become the first player in history to score at six different FIFA World Cups.

Having already scored in the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments, the Portuguese captain added 2026 to that remarkable list, extending a record that may never be matched. 

The early strike also silenced critics who had criticised Ronaldo for his performance in Portugal’s opening game against DR Congo, whilst his biggest rival Lionel Messi has shone.

Before the break, he struck again to complete his brace and claim another historic milestone.

His second goal took him past the legendary Eusébio as Portugal’s all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history. Ronaldo’s World Cup tally moved into double figures, surpassing Eusébio’s long-standing mark of nine goals. 

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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Cristiano RonaldoFIFA World Cup

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