Ronaldo’s legacy at stake as Kane able to dream big

Portugal have to win against Uzbekistan; England sit pretty ahead of Ghana clash
No single player has polarised the football world more than Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo in these past few years. The GOAT debate notwithstanding, critics have now even begun to question the 41-year-old’s utility in the side. The common refrain doing the rounds has been of the Al Nassr star being more of a liability than an asset.
And the pressure will be well and truly on him as Portugal aim to resurrect their World Cup campaign against Uzbekistan on Tuesday after a horror show against DR Congo in their first match where they were held 1-1.
Ronaldo finished the match with 25 touches, three shots without hitting the target, and won just one duel, reflecting a tightly-marked performance by the DR Congo defence.
It was also one of the lowest involvement games of his World Cup career, marking the second-fewest touches he has ever recorded in a World Cup start, highlighting his limited influence in the team's attacking play.
The frustration adds to a growing concern over his form in major tournaments, as Ronaldo has now gone 10 consecutive matches without scoring in major competitions, an unwanted streak that continues despite his experience and status on the global stage.
Portugal defender Ruben Dias has, however, downplayed the recent criticism directed at his skipper, describing the surrounding talk as "noise" and simply part of football.
"It's not an issue for us," Dias insisted as quoted by One Football. "It's insignificant, just a bit of fuss and noise. It's all part of the game.”
He added: "First and foremost, the criticism isn't directed at just one player. Cristiano is a major focus of attention, but I think we're all in the firing line. Above all, apart from what I've just said, I don't think anything out of the ordinary is happening. It's always been like this since I've been here. I believe it will continue to be so in the future. In the end, it's noise. We isolate ourselves from it and focus on doing our thing."
With Portugal aiming to bounce back in their next fixture, attention will remain on Ronaldo and the team's response as they continue their World Cup campaign.
But while Ronaldo and Portugal have much to do, there are no such problems for Harry Kane’s England as they take on Ghana, knowing that they have already done the hard work in their opener. They emerged unscathed and triumphant from their fiery clash against Croatia, winning 4-2, with talisman Harry Kane scoring a brace that he said was inspired by the exploits of Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.
"Obviously, I saw the guys scoring their goals, and I do not like to concentrate too much on other people. But I think it is natural, as a sportsman, as an athlete, to try and reach the highest levels and obviously, all those guys started in a great way,” Kane told Reuters.
Kane also pointed to the "hunger and excitement" within the side to be a part of what could be a "special summer" for England footballers.
"You can see the hunger, the desire and excitement from the players to be part of what could be a special summer," Kane said of the squad.
“There's real competition for places, but no negativity, just a shared focus on performing when called upon."
With Bukayo Saka’s fitness the only concern for Thomas Tuchel, but with plenty of riches at his disposal, the Three Lions should comfortably stroll past Ghana and then Panama to top their group.