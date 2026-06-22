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"We don't feel the need to pass him the ball" Portugal winger on Ronaldo

Conceicao "He is here to help, just like any other player"

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Conceicao has been vocal about Ronaldo in the pre match presser
Conceicao has been vocal about Ronaldo in the pre match presser
AFP

Portugal winger Francisco Conceicao has dismissed suggestions that Portugal's players feel under pressure to constantly feed Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting the veteran forward is treated like any other member of the squad.

Ronaldo came under scrutiny following Portugal's disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their World Cup opener. The 41 year old endured a frustrating evening, managing just 25 touches and extending his goal drought in major tournaments. Critics have questioned whether Portugal's attack has become too focused on supplying their captain.

However, Conceicao rejected that idea ahead of Tuesday's Group K clash against Uzbekistan.

"We don't feel the need to pass him the ball. I pass it to whoever I think is in the best position and unmarked," Conceicao said.

The Juventus winger also stressed that Ronaldo remains an important figure in the dressing room because of his experience, leadership and relentless desire to compete.

"Cristiano is an example because of his career and the hunger he still possesses at 41 years of age. He is an example of leadership and the goals he scores."There is no one like him when it comes to scoring goals. He is here to help, just like any other player."

Portugal looking for a response

Portugal know they must improve after dropping points in their opening match. DR Congo matched them physically and tactically, leaving Roberto Martínez's side under pressure heading into their second group game.

Conceicao admitted the players were disappointed by their performance.

"No one takes it harder than we do. We felt firsthand that we didn't do our job in the best possible way."If things don't go well, there will be more pressure and more criticism. We want to show our quality and win the next match."

Cannavaro's Uzbekistan stand in the way

Portugal's next opponents, Uzbekistan, will also be desperate for a result after losing their opening match against Colombia.

The Central Asian side are ranked 50th in the world and are managed by former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro, who famously lifted the World Cup trophy in 2006. Cannavaro has built a disciplined and organised team capable of frustrating more fancied opponents.

Even so, Portugal remain overwhelming favourites on paper.

With criticism mounting after the DR Congo draw, this feels like the perfect stage for Ronaldo to respond. Throughout his career, the five time Ballon d'Or winner has repeatedly answered doubters when the pressure has been greatest, and Portugal will be hoping he can do so again as they chase their first win of the tournament.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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