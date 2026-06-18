'Ronaldo isn't the same anymore': DR Congo midfielder's blunt verdict

DR Congo star explains why there was no special plan for Ronaldo
DR Congo midfielder Ngal Ayel Mukau delivered a candid assessment of Cristiano Ronaldo after helping his country earn a historic 1-1 draw against Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The result secured DR Congo's first ever World Cup point, more than 50 years after their only previous appearance at the tournament as Zaire in 1974.
Speaking after the match, Mukau made it clear that his side did not travel to the World Cup simply to make up the numbers.
"We are not here just to participate. We are here to create our own history," he said.
Mukau was also asked whether DR Congo had a special plan to stop Ronaldo.
"To be honest, no, not really," he replied.
"We know that Ronaldo isn't the same as before. He's a bit older now. Still, he's one of the greatest, much respect to him. But he is older now."
When pressed on whether Ronaldo is no longer the player he once was, the midfielder stood by his view while continuing to praise the Portugal captain.
"For sure, when you get older, it's not the same. It's not the same efforts you can make. But still, too much respect for him. One of the greatest to play the game."
The comments come at a difficult time for Ronaldo. According to Opta, the 41 year old has now gone 10 consecutive matches at major international tournaments, World Cups and European Championships, without scoring.
To be fair, he was starved of quality service last night, and the whole team performed poorly.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo struck a defiant tone on social media after the draw, insisting Portugal's World Cup campaign remains firmly on track.
"It wasn't the start we wanted, but this is far from over. Head up and focus on the next game," the Portugal captain posted. Hope they will make a comeback.
For DR Congo, though, the night belonged to them. Mukau's side arrived determined to make history and they left with the first World Cup point their nation has ever earned.