Watch: UAE and Slovenian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday welcomed President Dr Nataša Pirc Musar of the Republic of Slovenia, who is on a visit to the UAE.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his pleasure to be meeting the Slovenian President and his hope that the visit would lead to enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral relations, with a focus on boosting economic, trade, investment, and development cooperation. They also explored opportunities in renewable energy, sustainability, and other fields aligned with the shared aspirations of both nations for progress and prosperity.