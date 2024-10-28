See Dubai in Dh35: The Dubai ‘On and Off’ bus Follow us

In just one day, you can marvel at the modern architecture of the Museum of the Future and also visit one of Dubai's oldest and most vibrant areas, the Dubai Gold Souq. All you need to do is hop on the ‘Dubai On and Off’ bus and pay just Dh35 to explore the city’s most popular attractions, including Dubai Mall, the Dubai Frame, Jumeirah Mosque, and La Mer Beach. Operated by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), this sightseeing bus was launched in September.

What are the bus timings?

The bus departs from The Dubai Mall and operates daily from 10am to 10pm, with a frequency of 60 minutes.