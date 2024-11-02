Abu Dhabi: The latest edition of the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2024-2025, held in Abu Dhabi emirate’s Al Wathba region, opened yesterday, November 1, with fireworks, drones shows and parades.

The Festival opens daily from 4pm to midnight on weekdays and until 1pm on weekends and official holidays.

Running till February 28, 2025, the Festival is held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the support of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Festival.

Strong turnout

In the Festival’s initial hours, visitors, including citizens, residents, and tourists from around the world, flocked to enjoy the opening events, which featured gift distributions, traditional folk performances such as Al Ayyala and Al Razfa, and a concert by Abu Dhabi Police’s string orchestra.

The Festival’s opening parade showcased a globally inspired performance, while open circus acts captivated visitors, filling the venue with excitement. Roaming performances spread joy among attendees, creating a harmonious blend of cultural, entertainment, and global ambience.

Celebrating the start of the new season, the festival’s firework and drone displays lit up the sky, beginning with artistic formations drawn by drones, followed by a fireworks display.

The drones also made a formation in the shape of a portrait of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: Afra Al Nofeli/Gulf News

Emirates Fountain

The Emirates Fountain, positioned at the centre of the festival grounds, attracted hundreds of visitors to watch performances accompanied by laser lights and flowing water displays.

Newly introduced attractions, such as the Al Wathba Floating Market, helicopter rides, the musical fountain, and the Rare Breeds Sanctuary, also attracted visitors.

Heritage Village

Thousands of festival-goers visited the Heritage Village to explore events and displays showcasing the UAE’s traditional life, customs, and values across its four environments: mountainous, agricultural, marine, and desert.

Ghawa (Arabic coffee) is central to Emirati hospitality Image Credit: Afra Al Nofeli/Gulf News

The Village highlighted UAE heritage with journeys into the past, while traditional markets and handicrafts, such as Al Sadu weaving, Al Braq embroidery, Al Sarod weaving, and Al Talli making, captured visitors’ admiration for the art and skill involved in these crafts.

The cooler weather is perfect for the outdoor theme of the Festival Image Credit: Afra Al Nofeli/Gulf News

Government pavilions

Government entity pavilions presented a wide array of activities and events for the whole community, including educational workshops, awareness lectures, and artistic and cultural shows.

International pavilions saw high visitor turnout, with displays of various countries’ arts, cultures, products, and performances. The Americas Pavilion, participating for the first time, captivated visitors with activities merging art and heritage, showcasing cultural diversity across the Americas, and offering a chance to sample traditional dishes from both South and North American cuisines.

Park and Theatre

The Festival’s amusement park attracted hundreds of families, offering exciting experiences, games, and adventures for children and adults alike. The children’s area was bustling with visitors enjoying games, shows, educational workshops, and animated characters.

The children’s theatre was especially popular, featuring educational science shows, performances by the girls’ heritage troupe reflecting local arts and culture. Additionally, interactive activities, contests, prizes, and gifts aimed at developing children’s skills were available in a fun setting.

Food zone