The Indian consulate in Dubai announced that its amnesty help desk will be closed on November 2 and 3 due to technical issues.

Facilitation Centres

The Indian Consulate in Dubai and Al Awir has been offering assistance to Indian citizens who are overstaying their visas in the UAE, as part of the country's visa amnesty program. The program allows individuals to either regularise their status or leave the country without facing penalties.

The consulate has also partnered with airlines like Air India, Air India Express, and Indigo to offer discounted flights for those seeking amnesty and is coordinating with various companies to provide job opportunities.

The consulate has encouraged Indian citizens in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to take advantage of this program and reminded travelers to adhere to local entry, work, and residency procedures.

UAE visa amnesty extended

The UAE has extended its grace period for visa violators until December 31, 2024. The decision came after the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) noticed a surge in people visiting service centers as the October 31 deadline loomed.

The extension aligns with the UAE's 53rd Union Day celebrations and reflects the country’s humanitarian values. It responds to appeals from violators seeking to settle their status, either by leaving the UAE or obtaining employment to adjust residency and remain.