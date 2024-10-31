Dubai: UAE visa amnesty has been extended to December 31, 2024. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced the extension of the amnesty deadline for correcting the status of violators, by two more months.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of ICP, said that the decision to extend the deadline comes in conjunction with the UAE's celebrations of the 53rd Union Day and as an embodiment of the humanitarian and civilised values of the country, and in response to the appeals, desires and aspirations of violators who wish to settle their status either by leaving the country or obtaining an employment contract and amending their residency and remaining in the country.

The ICP added that the decision was taken in view of data and studies conducted by ICP work teams regarding the deadline and the volume of turnout witnessed by service centres across the country in the last days of the official deadline, which was scheduled to end on October 31, 2024.

Al Khaili explained that the decision to extend the deadline represents the last chance for violators to settle their status with exemption from fines and without obtaining a ban on re-entering the country, noting that these advantages reflect the humanitarian aspect of the initiative, and embody the ICP’s keenness to provide a greater opportunity for violators to settle their status, overcome the challenges they face, obtain their full rights and protect their families.

The amnesty witnessed a large turnout by violators to settle their status and benefit from the benefits granted, according to Al Khaili. He also noted that the ICP and its strategic partners from government and private entities were keen to overcome obstacles and find solutions to the challenges faced by some categories of violators in light of the legal powers granted to them.