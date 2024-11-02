Abu Dhabi: Visitors can experience Emirati and Chinese culture and cuisine at the ‘Building Bridges to the Future: UAE and China’ event on Abu Dhabi Corniche, which opened to the public today, November 2.

The event, which concludes tomorrow, is celebrating four decades of partnership between the UAE and China.

The event’s first official day was yesterday, with prominent UAE and Chinese dignitaries touring exhibitions and watching traditional performances.

The opening day guests in attendance included Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth; Zhang Yiming, the Chinese Ambassador to the UAE; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State, and Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Tourism and Culture Authority – Abu Dhabi.

They were taken on an tour of the event, beginning their experience with a welcome featuring the traditional Al Ayyala dance and a selection of gahwa (Arabic coffee) and dates. The dignitaries then toured the ‘Past’ area, where a display of large narrative scrolls highlighted the first steps of the UAE-China relationship and commemorated the early milestones that laid the foundation for today’s partnership.

Moving through the ‘Present’ area, they were introduced to a ‘Walking Together’ theme that captures the ongoing journey of unity. A performance featuring Kung Fu and other cultural displays blended both Emirati and Chinese traditions, symbolising the harmony and shared vision of both nations.

Dignitaries 'Walking Together' through the themes at the event Image Credit: Supplied

The journey concluded in the immersive ‘Future’ area, which envisions a path of even closer ties.

Blending heritage

On Saturday and Sunday, which are open to the public, visitors can look forward to additional interactive workshops, live performances, and culinary selections from 4pm to 11pm.

Visitors to the Abu Dhabi Corniche also will experience a cultural atmosphere blending Emirati and Chinese heritage. They will have the chance to participate in interactive workshops that open doors to exploring the traditional crafts of both countries. Activities such as calligraphy, hand-fan painting, and basket weaving will offer guests an inter-generational artistic experience, celebrating shared values of creativity and heritage.