Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and China.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Xi Jinping and to Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, on the occasion.