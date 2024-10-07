Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Festival 2024-2025 will take place in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi from 1 November, 2024 to February 28, 2025, celebrating the UAE’s heritage through numerous entertainment and cultural events.

The Festival is held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court,

Under the supervision of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and Chairman of the Festival’s Higher Organising Committee, this year’s edition of the Festival has the theme ‘Hayakum’ (Arabic for Welcome), introducing a new vision and identity.

1,000 shows

The Festival’s Higher Organising Committee has unveiled the full lineup of events and activities for this year’s edition. The committee explained that the new edition of the festival will witness the organisation of more than 6,000 international cultural events, more than 1,000 shows and major public events, in addition to more than 30,000 exhibitors and participants to attract millions of visitors.

The festival will witness the participation of more than 27 countries, including countries that will participate for the first time in special pavilions and sections in the festival.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival 2024-2025 will host numerous public events and major shows, notably the ‘Union Parade’, which serves as a reaffirmation of the strength and unity of the people of the UAE in preserving the heritage and core national values established by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

National Day celebrations

The celebration of the UAE’s National Day (December 2) at the Sheikh Zayed Festival will feature exciting programmes, activities, and events with popular and official participation from government entities, celebrating the anniversary of the Union’s founding.

A special festival will be held for 14 days to commemorate the UAE National Day, featuring a variety of activities, including folk art shows, parades, raffles, prizes, and stage performances, along with other entertainment offerings such as fireworks, drone shows, laser displays, and musical concerts.

Heritage Village

The Heritage Village, located at the heart of the festival, will host numerous cultural and heritage activities, including traditional markets, handicrafts, and various live heritage performances. Additionally, the Emirati Tent Restaurant (Al Kheimah) will offer visitors a journey into the past, steeped in the spirit of authentic heritage.

International pavilion activities and shows at the festival will provide a unique opportunity for visitors from around the world to learn about the cultures, customs, and distinctive elements of each country.

Record-attempt fireworks

The Sheikh Zayed Festival will celebrate numerous global occasions, particularly the New Year’s celebrations. This year, for the first time, a special festival will be organised, spanning two weeks and featuring various events, including major fireworks displays that will set new records in the Guinness World Records.

Unique drone and laser shows will light up the skies over the Al Wathba area, alongside activities on the fountain and children’s stages, among many other surprises awaiting the audience.

Fireworks will also be launched weekly in the festival’s sky to ignite the enthusiasm of the audience during the holiday.

Heritage sports

During the Sheikh Zayed Festival, numerous accompanying events are held annually, including the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s Racing Festival, along with various heritage competitions such as the Sheikh Zayed Festival Dhow Sailing Race, the Sheikh Zayed Falconry Competition, the Sheikh Zayed Camel Racing Grand Prize, and the Traditional Cooking Competition, among many others.

The festival also features numerous competitions and distinctive prizes, most notably the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence, which aims to stimulate agricultural innovation, celebrate outstanding farmers and livestock breeders in the country, and support food security.

Festival visitors will also have a unique opportunity to win valuable prizes through the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Racing Festivals by participating in the raffles held during the festival, along with many competitions that will take place in the festival grounds to offer special prizes to winners.

Honey Exhibition

This year, the festival provides visitors with a significant opportunity to discover the finest and rarest types of honey and purchase from hundreds of participating brands at the Honey Exhibition, which aims to support the honey production sector in the UAE. Additionally, the festival will host a date festival that highlights and showcases the best types of local dates to visitors.

For the first time, the festival will feature the ‘Skills’ Programme, organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Media Network. This programme will present various events and competitions to showcase students’ skills and their contributions to society, attracting talented citizens in technical and professional fields to compete according to international standards while representing the UAE in global skills competitions.

Car show

For car enthusiasts, the Al Wathba Custom Show events and competitions at the festival will offer a unique opportunity to learn about the best methods for rebuilding classic cars, off-road vehicles, and enhancing their engines. Visitors can also enjoy exciting displays of modified vehicles and specialist workshops, along with competitions with valuable prizes.

The festivals will also include the Children’s and Cartoon Characters Festival, the Arts, Flowers, and Plants Festival, the East Asia Festival, the Food and Desserts Festival, and the Ramadan Festival.

This season, the festival’s Theme Park offers a variety of new rides enhanced by virtual reality technology suitable for all age groups. There will also be an exceptional adventure for thrill-seekers inside the ‘Haunted House’, along with many other adventures and games.

Floating Market

For those who love new experiences, the audience can look forward to thousands of unique events that will provide unforgettable moments through new activities. Notable among these are the Al Wathba Floating Market (Siam Paradise), which will include diverse Asian activities and traditional crafts, such as umbrella painting, Thai flower making, and various restaurants.