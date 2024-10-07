Dubai: Dubai’s Global Village attraction returns for its Season 29 on October 16 (next Wednesday) with additions and enhancements across the destination.

Global Village has introduced a Restaurant Plaza and three new pavilions, it was announced on Monday.

The Railway Market, Floating Market, and Fiesta Street have transformed with new concepts, providing a spot for capturing “Instagrammable” moments. New green promenades are also placed throughout the destination, the organisers said.

Restaurant Plaza

Located next to the ‘Carnaval’ fun-fair area at Global Village, the all-new Restaurant Plaza features 11 two-storey-restaurants, each providing views of the destination.

Cultural pavilions

The three new additions raise the number of Global Village’s pavilions to 30, all featuring over 90 cultures. Each pavilion features themed facades with stalls and shopping outlets selling items that represent the heritage of countries participating.

Transformed look

The Railway Market, Floating Market and Fiesta Street have evolved through new design concepts to provide a panoramic picturesque experience. Fiesta Street features newly introduced double-storey street kiosks, allowing wider capacity for a dining experience.

Green promenades

With the introduction of new green promenades placed throughout the destination, families and friends will have the “ideal ambiance to soak in the lively vibes” of Global Village.