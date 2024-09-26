The new bundle that includes the Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass in the unveiled Mega Packs is part of a strategic collaboration between Global Village and Dubai Parks and Resorts which includes the recently opened Real Madrid World along with Motiongate Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai and LEGOLAND Water Park.

Besides this Annual Pass, the Mega VIP Packs include tickets to The Green Planet Dubai and Roxy Cinemas as well as special discounts at Lapita Hotel and LEGOLAND Hotel. The Mega Gold Pack sells for Dh4,745 while the Mega Silver Pack is available for Dh3,245.

The Season 29 VIP Packs include the VIP Parking sticker and its privileges, VIP entry tickets as well as VIP Wonder Pass cards, allowing access to attractions including the Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone.