Dubai: Global Village has announced its Season 29 all-new Mega Packs — a bundle of a Gold or Silver VIP Pack plus a Dubai Parks and Resorts Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass.
The pass provides unlimited access to all theme parks at Dubai Parks and Resorts alongside privileges and experiences at Global Village. The offer will be released for public sale along with other VIP Packs’ categories, exclusively online via the Virgin Megastore Tickets website, on Saturday, September 28, starting at 10am.
The new bundle that includes the Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass in the unveiled Mega Packs is part of a strategic collaboration between Global Village and Dubai Parks and Resorts which includes the recently opened Real Madrid World along with Motiongate Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai and LEGOLAND Water Park.
Besides this Annual Pass, the Mega VIP Packs include tickets to The Green Planet Dubai and Roxy Cinemas as well as special discounts at Lapita Hotel and LEGOLAND Hotel. The Mega Gold Pack sells for Dh4,745 while the Mega Silver Pack is available for Dh3,245.
The Season 29 VIP Packs include the VIP Parking sticker and its privileges, VIP entry tickets as well as VIP Wonder Pass cards, allowing access to attractions including the Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone.
As part of this season’s surprises kicking off on October 16, Global Village will award the Golden Ticket Prize — a cheque worth Dh29,000 — hidden inside one of the VIP Packs purchased.