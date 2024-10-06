Abu Dhabi: Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and as per the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, has launched a philanthropic campaign in the UAE community in solidarity with the people of Lebanon.

Slated to begin on October 8 and continue until October 21 under the slogan ‘The UAE Stands with Lebanon’, the campaign is aimed at involving the community, institutions, and public sector and private sector organisations.

Speaking about the importance of the campaign, Sheikh Theyab has stressed the utmost importance given by the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to helping the people in Lebanon in their tough humanitarian circumstance.

He expressed confidence in the UAE community – people, businesses and institutions – in standing with people facing crisis situations and extending support to them.

The campaign announcement came close on the heels of the President ordering an urgent relief aid package worth $100 million as part of the country’s efforts to support the people of Lebanon.

UAE aid flights

Also on Sunday, it was announced that the UAE has sent six planes carrying around 205 tonnes of medical, relief, food supplies, and shelter equipment to Lebanon to support the Lebanese people.

The aid, delivered over two days as part of the UAE’s air bridge within the ‘UAE stands with Lebanon’ campaign, also included assistance in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

These supplies reflect the UAE’s dedicated efforts, in cooperation with international partners, to provide urgent relief aid to Lebanon and help alleviate critical humanitarian and health challenges.

The dispatch of these planes follows the directives of the President to extend support and assistance to the Lebanese people, embodying the UAE’s commitment, both government and people, to stand by nations in times of crisis.