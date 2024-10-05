Abu Dhabi: Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has launched a national relief campaign under the slogan ‘UAE stands with Lebanon’ to support Lebanon and its people in light of the ongoing escalation.

Following the directives of the UAE President to provide an urgent $100 million relief package to the people of Lebanon, the UAE, in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO), dispatched on Friday an aircraft carrying 40 tonnes of urgent medical aid to Lebanon. The flight, which departed from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, is the first to arrive in Lebanon under this relief campaign.

Also, on Saturday, Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, during which he expressed his gratitude to the UAE President for directing the provision of an urgent relief package worth $100 million to the Lebanese people.

He praised the UAE’s fraternal stance towards Lebanon and its people in all circumstances.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s support for the Lebanese people during these challenging times. He reiterated the UAE’s firm position on Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and stressed the need for international efforts to cease hostilities and ensure full protection for civilians in accordance with international law.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said: “These endeavours underline the UAE leadership’s dedication to providing urgent humanitarian support to countries around the world, representing the steadfast commitment of the country, its leadership, and people to the values of solidarity and cooperation. The UAE continuously strives to lead in providing aid and assistance.”

She added that the flight marks the initiation of the UAE’s response to the urgent situation that the Lebanese people are currently facing, highlighting the UAE’s commitment to providing all possible humanitarian aid to alleviate suffering and meet urgent needs, particularly for the most vulnerable.