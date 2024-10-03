Dubai: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the UAE, said the region is currently in a perilous phase due to escalating tensions, noting that the two-state solution is key to ending the cycle of the ongoing crises in Gaza and Lebanon.
“The region is undergoing a dangerous phase, with escalating violence spiraling out of control, threatening to spread chaos and result in further loss of life. The solution starts with ending the conflict in Gaza and Lebanon, promoting de-escalation, and fostering dialogue free from extremist rhetoric,” Gargash said on X.
“The ‘two-state solution’ remains the cornerstone for halting the cycle of recurring crises and for building a better future,” he added.