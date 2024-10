Video: Iran attacks Israel with hundreds of missiles Follow us

In the biggest escalation of tensions in the region since the start of war in Gaza on October 7, Iran launched a barrage of missiles targeting Israel on Tuesday.

“Missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel,” the Israeli military said as sirens sounded across the country, with AFP journalists reporting hearing explosions over Jerusalem. Iran’s official news agency IRNA said it had launched “a missile attack on Tel Aviv”.