Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Festival, currently taking place at Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba area, celebrated the New Year 2024 with a number of shows and features that broke four Guinness World Records, including a fireworks display and a drone show that lasted 60 minutes.
The major fireworks display lasted 40 minutes to break three Guinness World Records in terms of quantity, time and formation. Also, over 5,000 drones broke another Guinness World Record, for the largest aerial logo.
The was a laser show and other shows at the Emirates Fountain, Glowing Towers Garden and the various pavilions of the Festival, along with a number of folklore performances from around the world.
The Heritage Village celebrated the New Year with Razfa and Ayalah dances, Children’s City had activities for young visitors, including plays and competitions at the children’s theatre, riders were held in Fun Fair City, the House of Horror, Al Forsan Sports Resort, and many other features.
Thousands of visitors gathered around the Emirates Fountain for performances, including Sparkling and Confetti shows, presented by American, Mexican, and Ukrainian bands, in celebration of the New Year 2024.
The international pavilions featuring the countries participating this year welcomed a crowd to enjoy the carnival shows and folklore performances. The International Civilisations Parade roamed through Festival grounds.
Visitors had a golden opportunity to experience new dining variations through many local and international restaurants. In addition, the festivities also included plenty of opportunities for visitors to get discounts and bonus surprises when shopping from the wide range of products and shops in all pavilions and areas of the Festival during the special occasion.
The Sheikh Zayed Festival welcomes visitors daily until the March 9, from 4pm to midnight on weekdays, and until am during weekends and public holidays.